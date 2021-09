Tyron Woodley said on Instagram Live about a possible rigged ring with Jake Paul, “I hit him with the power shots, the rope held him up. I wanna share a story with y’all. I always do a walkthrough every single time I do a fight. I’ve been doing this since my first UFC fight ever. I went to the arena yesterday morning, we did the whole walktrhough. I look at the ropes, the motherf***ing ropes are right here on my head. I’m like, what the f*** kinda ring is this? Why are the ropes so high? ‘Oh, we’ve had this rope for Earl Spencer,’ they named me all these people they had the ropes for.”