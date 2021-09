DeAndre Jordan appears to be one step closer to joining the team that many are expecting him to join. The Brooklyn Nets dealt the former All-NBA center and four future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons on Friday in exchange for big man Jahlil Okafor and forward Sekou Doumbouya, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The report also says that the Pistons plan to work through a buyout on the two years and $20 million Jordan has remaining on his contract, which would make him a free agent. In that scenario, Wojnarowski adds, the Los Angeles Lakers will be a serious contender.