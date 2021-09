Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock return to Manchester United was the Premier League’s headline signing in this summer’s transfer window.Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford after leaving for Real Madrid 12 years ago and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he envisages playing the 36-year-old as a centre-forward.Here, we look at which players’ places are under threat due to the Portugal star’s arrival.Edinson CavaniCavani spearheaded United’s attack for most of last season, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. Solskjaer also said after Ronaldo’s return that there would be times when he plays with two and sometimes three players up...