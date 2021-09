Researchers from the University of Idaho, the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University have teamed up for five year project to study impact of stressors on humans, plants and animals on rangeland in Idaho and Oregon. UI assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management, Sophie Gilbert, said the research was prompted by Western rangelands facing a variety of sources of stress and change simultaneously, such as increased severity of drought. She noted these stressors impact forage plants, ranchers and livestock alike.