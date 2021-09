The first play at Carroll's new stadium was the most electrifying possible: a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by the Chargers' Braden Steely. But at the end of the night, as the postgame fireworks rang out after Bishop Luers had played spoiler by winning 38-31, the Knights lay down to watch on the 20-yard line of the new field as if the celebration had been intended for them the whole time.