Las Vegas odds for WVU-Maryland

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Sunday, and that means it is time to talk Las Vegas betting lines. The lines for the upcoming week's games are typically released on Sunday afternoon, making this our usual timeslot for posting this update. However, since this is the season opener, the line for the game has been out for almost two months now. Our friends at Caesar's Sportsbook released the odds for the WVU-Maryland matchup prior to the July 4th holiday, making the Mountaineers a 4.5-point favorite. The line has since eked toward the Terrapins, as WVU is just a 3.5-point favorite at the time this story is being typed up. The over/under for the game started at 54 points, but is now up to 56 points.

247sports.com

Nevada Sports
Kansas State
Maryland State
West Virginia State
Neal Brown
