What Are the Portals in the Sky in Pokemon GO?

By Eder Ramirez
dbltap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season of Mischief is right around the corner in Pokemon GO, and Hoopa is responsible for everything. In addition to all the events and changes that will happen in the game, players are now noticing floating ring portals in the sky, and many aren’t quite sure what they mean. So what are the Portals in the Sky in Pokemon GO?

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Ultra
Comments / 0

