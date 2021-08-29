Cancel
BREAKING: Houston Texans Trade Shaq Lawson To The New York Jets - Full Details | Latest Texans News

By Houston Texans Today
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans have traded away edge rusher Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets for a 2022 6th round pick. The Texans signed Lawson this offseason but are sending him back to the AFC West. Lawson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He spent his first 4 years in Buffalo before playing in Miami for the 2020 season. The Jets are making this move after losing key free agent signing Carl Lawson who suffered a ruptured Achilles in practice last week. Mitchell Renz from Chat Sports is here with the latest Texans news and rumors.

