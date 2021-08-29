U.S. Para Dressage Team Earns First-Ever Team Medal with Bronze at Paralympics Tokyo 2020

Tokyo, Japan – The U.S. Para Dressage Team finished with the bronze medal at the conclusion of team competition at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Kate Shoemaker and Solitaer 40 were the final combination to record a score for the team, earning a 71.825 percent from the ground jury in the FEI Grade IV Team Test to Music to help the team finish on a final total of 224.352. This is the best team finish for the U.S. Para Dressage Team at a Paralympic Games in the history of the program. Three U.S. combinations have qualified for the FEI Individual Freestyle to Music tomorrow, which will conclude equestrian competition at Equestrian Park for these Paralympic Games.