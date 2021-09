New school year, new music. This week, I jump back into it all with my top five songs of this summer. At number one is “7 de Mayo” by J Balvin. This song is a beautifully written testament to Balvin’s success and the road he has been on to get to where he is now. The song starts with his mother giving him some advice and talking about how important it is that Balvin doesn’t lose who he is while he is on this journey. The song continues while he speaks about how he broke barriers and sold out stadiums. While rapping about his own success he takes time to recognize the greats in Latin music and thanks them for their support and inspiration. Personally, this is one of my favorite songs of his.