Monument Valley is not only one of the most iconic natural wonders in Arizona and Utah, but it’s also among the most photographed places on earth. There are several different ways to enjoy the scenery: taking a scenic drive, spending the night at The View Campground, and—perhaps the best of all—embarking on a jeep tour into areas of the Valley not accessible to the public. That’s exactly what you’ll get to do when you book with Simpson’s Trailhandler Tours, a company run by a Navajo family who grew up on this ancient, sacred land. Tours depart from The View Hotel, which is located on the Utah side of Monument Valley.