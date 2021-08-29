Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
One of the biggest reasons why I don’t ask for endorsements from elected officials is because I do not want to owe them anything, especially a political favor￼ of hiring any political hack’s family members or friends and other state appointed hacks!
2021-08-29
