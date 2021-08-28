Vote to limit OHIP eye exams
Provincial funding at crossroads, optometrists’ action to take effect September 1. The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) is not seeing eye-to-eye with the provincial government, and its membership has presented Minister of Health Christine Elliot with an ultimatum. Optometrists will stop accepting Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP)-related eye examination patients on September 1 unless there are substantive changes made to the funding process. Ninety-six percent of OAO doctors voted in favour of the action.thevoiceofpelham.ca
