Vote to limit OHIP eye exams

By Don Rickers
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvincial funding at crossroads, optometrists’ action to take effect September 1. The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) is not seeing eye-to-eye with the provincial government, and its membership has presented Minister of Health Christine Elliot with an ultimatum. Optometrists will stop accepting Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP)-related eye examination patients on September 1 unless there are substantive changes made to the funding process. Ninety-six percent of OAO doctors voted in favour of the action.

