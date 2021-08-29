Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci: ‘Planning on eight months’ for Covid booster

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks about the timeline for Covid booster shots. Aug. 29, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

NBC News

NBC News

195K+
Followers
28K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Meet The Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Times

Dr. Fauci: Three-dose program could become standard for COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday he would not be surprised to see a three-dose regimen of the COVID-19 vaccine be considered the norm for protecting the population against the virus, citing positive data on boosters from Israel and its potential durability. Dr. Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MarketWatch

Biden administration considers booster shots for COVID vaccine at 5 months

President Joe Biden on Friday said he spoke earlier in the day with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his top adviser on the COVID-19 pandemic, about administering booster shots to people who have been fully vaccinated for five months, up from the current federal government timeline of eight months. Biden made the remark while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, saying Bennett had advised giving boosters earlier. White House press secretary Jen Psaki later said the guidance from health officials hasn't changed, but federal regulators reportedly are poised to approve boosters at six months, rather than the eight-month gap they previously announced.
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Fauci Foresees ‘Full Vaccination’ Including Booster Shots

Sept. 3, 2021 -- The phrase “fully vaccinated” will eventually change to mean a person has gotten a booster shot -- not just the initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, predicted Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House chief medical adviser. During a White House briefing on Thursday, a reporter asked...
WorldMedPage Today

Fauci: 'Dramatic Data' From Israel Support COVID-19 Boosters

WASHINGTON -- COVID booster shots are showing good efficacy in Israel, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief medical advisor to President Biden, said Thursday at a briefing held by the White House COVID-19 Response Team. Researchers have found that, even with the country's very high vaccination rate, "we see new PCR-positive infections...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Fauci: Americans ‘Likely’ Need Third COVID Vaccine Dose

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, says Americans will “likely” need a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking Thursday at a White House briefing, said based on his experience, a third dose is necessary for long-term protection against the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Biden's booster plan seen facing resistance from CDC panel, FDA

Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference in the review process by the Biden administration. Last month, the White House announced plans to begin distributing Covid-19 booster shots to Americans Sept. 20. However, the effort still needs the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off. Members of a key panel that advises the CDC on vaccines have pushed back consideration of the plan to mid-September and said this week they were concerned that politics was getting ahead of the process.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

New Report Finds US Wasted 15 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

At least 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the U.S. have been thrown away since March, a new report finds. The government data obtained by NBC News revealed that pharmacies and state governments wasted far more doses than initially known. Of the wasted vaccines, some were due to cracked vials and diluting errors while others were due to vials having more doses than people who wanted them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy