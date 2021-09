SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the appointment of Mika Nishimura to the company's Board of Directors, effective as of August 17, 2021. With Ms. Nishimura's appointment, the Accuray Board will consist of nine members. Ms. Nishimura also currently serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of SI-BONE, Inc., and MobileODT, and as a Board advisor to Tristel, plc. A commercial business executive with more than 25 years of global medical device industry experience, Ms. Nishimura has deep product commercialization experience across a broad range of innovative medical technologies.