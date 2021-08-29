Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Full McMaster Interview: 'This war ended in self-defeat'

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, H.R. McMaster, former National Security Advisor; Lt. General, U.S. Army (retired), talks about the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.Aug. 29, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

NBC News

NBC News

195K+
Followers
28K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Meet The Press#National Security Advisor#U S Army#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarynewsandguts.com

Fox News Fails To Disclose Its Main Afghanistan Expert Profited From The War

Retired four-star general Jack Keane has been all over Fox News in recent weeks, loudly criticizing President Biden for the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. While his military experience is impressive, the former vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army is also deeply involved with a business that has a contract with the military.
MilitaryWashington Post

TV news takes heat for relying on former defense officials as Afghanistan pundits

Andrea Mitchell looked pleased to welcome her guest on MSNBC last Thursday: H.R. McMaster, there to discuss the attack on American forces and evacuees at the Kabul airport. The retired lieutenant general and former commander of a task force in Afghanistan, “has detailed knowledge of all of this, going back years,” Mitchell told her viewers.
Militaryarcamax.com

Martin Schram: Generally speaking, here's how the war went wrong

The 20-year Vietnamization of Afghanistan, a slo-mo epic, ended in a calamitous rush of mistakes that made America look to all the world like a stumble-bumbling superpower that just can’t — or won’t — learn from its mistakes. There is just one way to fix that. Washington’s elites must do...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Pentagon’s John Kirby and Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters hold briefing after Afghanistan exit

The Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters held a briefing after America’s Afghanistan exit. Watch the briefing in the player above. With the U.S. involvement in the war over and all American military out of the country, Biden is grappling with the prospects of a new relationship with the Taliban. He has tasked Secretary of State Antony Blinken with coordinating with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan war ends: Full statement by General Kenneth McKenzie

With the final US military flight leaving the Afghan capital on Monday evening, General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, announced the full military withdrawal from Afghanistan during a Pentagon news conference.This brings an end to the 20-year war in the south Asian country that began in the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 attacks in America. General McKenzie, however, admitted that some of the Americans who want to get out of the country are still stranded there.Without elaborating on the number of Americans who were left behind, General McKenzie said: “Look, there’s a lot of heartbreak associated...
Militarybloomberglaw.com

To End a War, Start at the Beginning

The brutal chaos that we are witnessing engulf Afghanistan in the face of the withdrawal of U.S. troops is not just about last-minute poor planning. Nor is it just about the failure of our armed forces to adequately train the Afghan army. In fact, it was built into the original...
MilitaryQuad-Cities Times

Column: Ending an awful, awful war'

ROCHESTER – As Americans fled Kabul and desperate Afghans sought to follow, Jerry and Brett Young stood in the yard of their rural Rochester home Friday and remembered their boy who never got to see his 26th birthday. "He loved to skateboard when he was younger. And he loved all...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

To the editor: A wrongheaded war ends badly

The fall of Kabul is eerily reminiscent of the fall of Saigon. It’s like we don’t ever learn. The final retreat, after the troops are gone, is going to be tragic. In Afghanistan, when do you want the tragedy to occur? Twenty years into the war with countless injuries, deaths, and three trillion dollars wasted? Thirty years into the war and many more lives and trillions wasted? Forty years?
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
POTUSNew York Post

No, Mr. President, we won’t ‘move on’ from your Afghanistan disaster

“That was four or five days ago” is quickly becoming the permanent mantra of the Biden administration and its media allies. Journey back a mere two weeks, and you will recall President Joe Biden, in a home-field-advantage interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying those words about the harrowing scenes at the Kabul airport.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy