Full McMaster Interview: 'This war ended in self-defeat'

With the final US military flight leaving the Afghan capital on Monday evening, General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, announced the full military withdrawal from Afghanistan during a Pentagon news conference.This brings an end to the 20-year war in the south Asian country that began in the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 attacks in America. General McKenzie, however, admitted that some of the Americans who want to get out of the country are still stranded there.Without elaborating on the number of Americans who were left behind, General McKenzie said: “Look, there’s a lot of heartbreak associated...