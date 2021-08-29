Smiths in the news for Vikings: Harrison signs lucrative extension, Irv sidelined by knee injury
It was good news and bad news on Sunday for two Vikings players named Smith. Safety Harrison Smith signed a four-year contract extension that a source said is worth $64 million over four years. But NFL Media reported that tight end Irv Smith Jr. will undergo surgery for a meniscus injury and will be sidelined when the regular season gets underway Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. It was reported that an exact timetable has not yet been set on how long the tight end will be out.www.twincities.com
Comments / 0