Smiths in the news for Vikings: Harrison signs lucrative extension, Irv sidelined by knee injury

The smiles didn't last too long for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After having secured two-time All-Pro safety Harrison Smith to a sizable four-year deal, they got some [more] bad news on the injury front. Irv Smith, the team's starting tight end, is reportedly expected to undergo surgery to repair meniscus damage, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It's unclear what the timetable for return is on Smith, but with the regular season opener set to kickoff for the Vikings on Sept. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith's odds of recovering in time for that aren't promising -- if they exist at all.