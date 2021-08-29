Cancel
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Appleseed by Matt Bell

locusmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleseed , Matt Bell (Custom House ‎ 978-0063040144, 480pp, $27.99) July 2021. Matt Bell is a writer whose whole oeuvre (a couple of previous novels and several story collections) is plainly steeped in the elements of fantastika; a writer who is manifestly cognizant of all the hardcore tropes of the genre, able to deploy them deftly. But he is published outside the genre fences, and hailed as non-denominational Literature with a capital “L.” That’s fine, I suppose. We who came up by genre paths and still find a congenial home here should be used to this false distinction by now. Although it does still grate a bit when folks make comments like this one, uttered by Jess Walter upon the publication of Bell’s newest, Appleseed: “[He] may well have invented the pulse-pounding novel of ideas.” Oh, really? Tell it to Sturgeon, Clarke, Le Guin and a thousand others, buddy!

locusmag.com

Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Paul Di Filippo Reviews Everything in All the Wrong Order by Chaz Brenchley

Everything in All the Wrong Order: The Best of Chaz Brenchley. , Chaz Brenchley (Subterranean ‎ ‎978-1645240112, 568pp, $45.00) August 2021. Starting in 1974 with The Best of Stanley G. Weinbaum, Ballantine Books began issuing a series of best-of volumes that became a definitive record of canonical authors and stories, providing a reading map and sense of history for a generation or two of readers. (To a lesser extent, Pocket Books did much the same, contributing about ten comparatively weighty best-ofs in a 1976 series.) But no publisher in 2021 is doing anything similar for contemporary readers—except Subterranean Press. Their massive career-defining compendiums of such folks as Walter Jon Williams and Harry Turtledove offer an aerial view of the fantastika timeline, invaluable in establishing both personal tastes and historical patterns and precedents.
Nashville, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Meet Chef Matt Bell

Juxtaposing old and new, the 21c Museum Hotel Nashville presents modern art in an historic building; in like fashion, their restaurant Gray & Dudley serves modern comfort foods in refined style. Opened in 2017 with Chef Levon Wallace at the helm, change has been a constant, while remaining true to...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Shipbuilder of Bellfairie by M. Rickert

The Shipbuilder of Bellfairie , M. Rickert (Undertow 978-1-988964-32-4, $17.99, 248pp, tp), August 2021. Even though her short fiction is consistently brilliant on its own terms, occasionally a story by M. Rickert leaves us with the feeling that there’s a good deal more to learn about these haunted characters or equally haunted settings. Such was the case a few years ago when Rickert’s collection You Have Never Been Here included an original story, “The Shipbuilder”, which concerned a giant of a man named Quark returning to his home village after learning that his once-abusive father has gone missing. In terms of some crucial plot details, her new novel The Shipbuilder of Bellfairie is entirely its own thing, but anyone who read the story can’t help but be intrigued at the prospect of revisiting the strange, weathered, remote village of Bellfairie, at times described in almost Lovecraftian terms (“narrow, labyrinthine streets lined by dismal houses with withered plants in clay pots perched on sagging porches or cracked concrete stairs as if awaiting revival”). All that’s missing, you would think, are a few eldritch fish-people and some slumbering Elder Gods. But, as we should know by now, that’s not at all what Rickert is interested in. Bellfairie might have an origin story that sounds like nautical legend – it was supposedly built by shipwreck survivors using timbers from the lost ship – but now it’s populated with believable figures of life, as though characters from Flannery O’Connor or Sherwood Anderson had somehow wandered into Innsmouth.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Paula Guran Reviews Big, Dark Hole by Jeffrey Ford

Big, Dark Hole , Jeffrey Ford (Small Beer Press 978-1-618-73184-5, $17, 320pp, tp) July 2021. No matter how bizarre a situation is or may rapidly become in a Jeffrey Ford story, the reader feels instantly at home, open and accepting of everything that one should never be open and accepting of. In “The Match”, from new collection Big, Dark Hole, an adjunct professor gets a letter in the mail telling him he must wrestle with an angel if he wants to keep teaching. Okay, what happens next? Run into the local monster behind the laundromat on your way home with your clean clothes, as in “Monster Eight”? Sure, go on. That painting the South Jersey artist is sure will lead to death if ever finished in “The Thousand Eyes”? Seems about right. A fairy in “The Bookcase Expedition” plants a flag – “a tattered postage stamp fastened to a cat’s whisker” into your knee as if you were “an undiscovered country”? Ow. Then what? A tentacled something comes hurtling out of the sky in a snowstorm (“Not Without Mercy”)? Well, I know this is not going to turn out for the best. In “From the Balcony of the Idawolf Arms” two latchkey children dutifully and bravely deal with a supernaturally threatening neighbor. “The Jeweled Wren” begins in a lighthearted manner but turns into a frightening cautionary tale when an older couple investigate the “circumstantial evidence” of a nearby house being haunted. A decision to take down a disappointing Christmas tree in “The Winter Wraith” turns into something uncannily threatening. The title story tells of a boy who disappears into a sewer pipe, never to be seen again, and, many years later, the unreliable narrator relating the tale adds to the mystery. In “Thanksgiving”, “Uncle Jake,” a long-time guest at the annual family holiday meal turns out to be not only unrelated but something strange indeed. A newcomer to rural Ohio finds a nemesis in a black pickup truck and its driver in “Five Pointed Spell”. Fleas bring death to members of a Depression-era carnival in “Hibbler’s Minions”. The “Inn of the Dreaming Dog” is a very peculiar hotel that lies so far west one needs a guide to get there and more than luck to leave it. Ford even ventures into retold Greek mythology and afterlife with “Sisyphus in Elysium”. It’s not so much that Ford drags you into the weird in these 15 collected stories, it’s that the weird seems to be a quite natural place to be. And that, once you think about it, is a very unsettling thing. Definitely recommended.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Ian Mond Reviews The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

The Final Girl Support Group , Grady Hendrix (Berkley 978-0593201237, $26.00, 352pp, hc) July 2021. With his fiction and non-fiction, Grady Hendrix has spent the last five years analysing and redefining the tropes that made horror fiction so popular during the ’70s and ’80s. His “Freaky Fridays” column, which he wrote for Tor.com back in 2017, was Hendrix’s hilarious look back at the out-of-print, garish paperbacks that I’m sure many of us consumed in our teens while waiting for the next Stephen King novel (on that note, Hendrix’s “Stephen King Reread” series, also for Tor.com, should be required reading for anyone with a modicum of interest in King’s work). While “Freaky Fridays” is no more, Hendrix’s love letter to paperback horror has found a second life in his email list, “Paperbacks from Hell” (borrowing its title from Hendrix’s 2017 history of the horror paperback boom of the ’70s and ’80s). Parallel to all this goodness, Hendrix has been redefining the familiar staples of horror – exorcisms, heavy metal rock bands, vampires – not by subverting them (though there’s a little bit of that) but by using these tropes to explore complex social and political issues. For his seventh novel, The Final Girl Support Group, Hendrix has turned his attention to video nasties and slasher films to shine a light on victimhood, trauma, and male toxicity.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: HOODED MENACE The Tritonus Bell

In a recent interview with Hooded Menace’s main menace, guitarist and bassist Lasse Pyykkö, he pointedly shied away from discussing not only the meaning of title of this, his band’s sixth album, but just how much the lyrical/thematic content of this record has shifted away from the Blind Dead series of horror films. He revealed that a mere one or two of the new album’s tracks concerns the reanimated Knights Templar monks. This, in stark contrast to the days when the zombified former holy men were an all-encompassing concern. Whether this apparent maneuver away from the eyeless menaces is the result of running the well dry or a greater, deliberate (or completely inadvertent) move is something to debate over a table full of beers. Overall, however, The Tritonus Bell makes the argument for a progressive shift forward an easy one.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Rich Horton Reviews Whether Change by Scott Gable & C. Dombrowski, eds.

Whether Change is a new anthology subtitled ‘‘The Revolution will be Weird’’ – hence, stories about (leftist) radical change; but with a weird component. I thought the best pieces had the weirder ideas – in particular stories from Nick Mamatas and S.B. Divya. Mamatas’s ‘‘The Nth International’’ shows a billionaire (rather obviously modeled on a contemporary eccentric) being tortured and inter- rogated by a group of communist revolutionaries led by an AI. They want his spaceship to meet the communist aliens from Proxima Centauri… suffice it to say Mamatas has lots of fun, both torturing his billionaire and making gentle fun of communist in- fighting. Divya’s ‘‘Float Day’’ springs from a pretty pointed metaphor: one day everyone wakes up able to float, only weighed down by their possessions – so that the poorer people float higher. The story, though, turns on three school girls, close friends, who fit three separate rungs on this (nearly literal!) ladder, and whose friendship is thus imperiled. This dynamic carries the action effectively.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Magazines Received, August 2021

This list covers new SF/F/H print, online, and electronic periodicals (including regularly updated websites) seen by Locus magazine, focusing on those that publish fiction or reviews and criticism. To submit titles for listing on these pages, please send to Locus Publications, 655 13th St. #100, Oakland CA 94612 or email locus@locusmag.com.
Musictheplaylist.net

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ Is A (Mostly) Fascinating Chronicle Of A Musical Masterpiece [Venice Review]

Daniel Gellar and Dayna Goldfine’s “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” begins at what is, by most definitions, the end: with Cohen’s final concert, in December of 2013. He roams the stage, growling out the title song in his trademark fedora and black suit, with all 79 of his years behind it, and it sounds like both a dirge and a celebration. By this time, the omnipresent “Hallelujah” was the song Cohen was most associated with, its strange combination of spirituality and sin, of operatic emotion and shrugging acceptance, making it a standard – the 21st century’s “Yesterday.”
Visual Artleadercourier-times.com

DI: where can imagination take you?

What happens when you take seven analytical, creative perfectionists and ask them to break a law (a scientific law, that is, and just on film)?. They win third place at Destination Imagination (DI) Globals last May. The students – senior Abby Olson; juniors Jack Heckathorn, Patrick Kastning, Caleb Niles, Jacob...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Colleen Mondor Reviews The Infinity Courts by Akemi Dawn Bowman

Akemi Dawn Bowman (Simon & Schuster 978-1534-456495, $19.99, 465pp, hc) January 2021. Cover by Casey Weldon. It is not a spoiler to say that the protagonist of Akemi Dawn Bowman’s The Infinity Courts spends most of the novel dead. Nami Miyamoto is shot and killed by an armed robber in a convenience store by page 18 of the narrative. From that moment, she spends her time in turbulent and dangerous Infinity, the afterlife world of the title. Nami, who is presented as a nonaggressive, conflict-averse teenager, is very uncomfortable with Infinity’s drama and as she gets sucked more and more into the battle between good and evil (which has a lot of shades of grey), she finds herself increasingly unsure what she should do.
Celebrationsvillanova.edu

Happy Frankenstein Day!

Each year on Aug. 30, the world collectively comes together to celebrate one of the most influential novels of the past few centuries and the writer who brought the legendary monster to life. The book in question is Frankenstein, and its author is Mary Shelley. Shelley began writing Frankenstein when she was only 18 years of age, and the novel was subsequently published two years later. Surprisingly, the story came about in the midst of a friendly competition between Mary Shelley, Percy Shelley, and Lord Byron. The three wanted to see who could write the best horror story, and in brief, Mary Shelley blew her competition away.
Books & LiteratureCurbed

A Pilgrimage With Isaac Fitzgerald

The writer Isaac Fitzgerald was walking across a parking lot one day this summer when he looked up to find an airplane falling out of the sky. “Jesus fucking Christ!” he cried. (“Excuse my language,” he added primly.) It was a small blue propeller plane, but in that moment it most resembled a leaf tumbling end over end. After a sickening interval — that moment when vastly divergent futures have yet to fork — the stunt plane finally righted itself. It flew onward. Then it began a yet-more-tortuous series of swoops and twists.
Obituarieslocusmag.com

L. Neil Smith (1946-2021)

Author L. Neil Smith, 75, died on August 27, 2021 in Fort Collins, CO. Lester Neil Smith III was born May 12, 1946 in Denver, CO. He was a former state candidate for the US Libertarian Party, ex-police reserve officer, and a gunsmith. Smith created the Prometheus Awards in 1979 to honor libertarian science fiction.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

2019 and 2020 Sidewise Award Nominees

The nominees for the 2019 and 2020 Sidewise Awards for Alternate History have been announced. The Good German, Dennis Bock (Patrick Crean Editions) The Cold Last Swim, Junior Burke (Gibson House) The Relentless Moon, Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor) The Day Lincoln Lost, Charles Rosenberg (Hanover Square) The Doors of Eden,...

