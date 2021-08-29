UPDATED: Most Of New Orleans Is Without Power Due To Hurricane Ida; More Than 800,000 Without Power In Louisiana

UPDATE: Entergy reports 857,722 people are without power across Louisiana as of 7 a.m. Monday. outage map for Louisiana here and New Orleans here. In an update just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, Entergy said Ida's "catastrophic intensity," had taken out all eight transmission lines that deliver power into the New Orleans. "That caused a load imbalance in the area and resulted in generation in the area coming offline," Entergy reported.