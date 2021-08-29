Federal Funding for Extended Benefits Ending September 11
– The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for extended benefits (EB) will end the week ending September 11, 2021. The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), will expire on September 4, 2021.www.edglentoday.com
