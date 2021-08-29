Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Federal Funding for Extended Benefits Ending September 11

edglentoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for extended benefits (EB) will end the week ending September 11, 2021. The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), will expire on September 4, 2021.

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peuc#Ui#Arpa#Eb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Harrisburg, PAexplore venango

Help Available As Federal Unemployment Benefits End on Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With federal unemployment benefits ending for 558,000 Pennsylvanians on Saturday, September 4, other support programs are available to provide help, Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier and Department of Human Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance Inez Titus announced during a Capitol press conference on Monday.
Economytexasbreaking.com

As Federal Unemployment Benefits Come To End, Some States Are Issuing Their Own Stimulus Checks And Bonuses

Many federal unemployment benefit programs such as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, end this September. The expiration of these three programs is most likely to affect 7.5 million jobless workers. Do not fret, though, because some states are issuing their stimulus checks and bonuses.
Public HealthFast Company

When will unemployment end? These federal pandemic benefits expire this week

Millions of Americans have relied on expanded federal unemployment and additional pandemic-related benefits since last year. But as of Sunday, September 5, many of those federal benefits will come to an end. And unfortunately, one of the benefits ending is the $300 per week in extra unemployment benefits that so many who experienced job losses during the pandemic have relied upon.
Vermont StateFOXBusiness

Vermont will pay you $7,500 to move there and work

As worker shortages drag on across the U.S., Vermont is trying to fill its employers' open positions by offering up to $7,500 to folks willing to take a job and move to the state. In order to take advantage of the reimbursement program dubbed the "New Relocating Worker Grant," out-of-staters...
Income TaxCNET

Stimulus check details: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

There's a lot of money on the table this year, most notably the ongoing child tax credit payments that arrive monthly. But one check families likely won't see is a fourth stimulus payment. However, parents who've added a new qualifying dependent to their family this year (i.e. had a baby or adopted) can expect another stimulus payment for up to $1,400, though it probably won't arrive until 2022.
EconomyCNET

Millions will lose federal unemployment benefits and $300 bonus this week. What to know

At the end of this week, the extra $300 weekly unemployment bonus will expire for everyone, including coverage for freelancers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people will be affected, with roughly 7.5 million losing benefits entirely after Labor Day weekend. Roughly two dozen states chose to pull the plug on federal aid ahead of the deadline, with governors claiming that the extra unemployment insurance was disincentivizing residents from taking available jobs.
EconomyWWLP 22News

U.S. Dept of Labor creating reforms for unemployment operations

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– The U.S. Department of Labor has created the Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization (OUIM) to work with state agencies and federal partners in an effort to modernize and reform the unemployment insurance (UI) system. The new unit will develop and support implementation of the plan outlined in...
Economyitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Petition Progressing, Golden State Payments Release Date Confirmed

Will the IRS release a fourth stimulus check? Eligible families from certain states in America will be receiving their stimulus checks some time this week. Many American families continue to experience financial hardships with the ongoing pandemic. Some lost their jobs, while others struggle to pay back their loans. Worse is the increased cost of living, officially referred to as Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA), which rose by 6.2 percent.
U.S. Politicsthecentersquare.com

Unemployment fraud scrutinized ahead of debate over renewing federal benefits

(The Center Square) – Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate are demanding a federal investigation into unemployment benefits money lost to fraudsters, calling it the “greatest theft of American tax dollars in our nation’s history.”. The members sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office, asking the federal oversight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy