Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insider shuts down DLC rumors

By Olivia Richman
invenglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trusted Nintendo insider has shot down an alleged Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC leak. Per usual, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community has been investigating, looking for hints and clues that lead to the final DLC fighter. The stakes are higher than ever since this is allegedly the last character to be added to Smash's giant roster.

#Rumor#Dlc#The Super Smash Bros#Smash#Waluigi#Nintendo Direct
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Smash Bros. Creator Breaks His Silence On Wanting To Quit

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the "Super Smash Bros." series, always stirs up fans when it comes to any talk of retirement. Just earlier this year, he said he might be on his way out, which may have come as a surprise to many fans of Nintendo's ultimate crossover series. However, longtime followers probably know that the "Smash Bros." legend has already thought of quitting more times than he could count. On that topic, the "Smash Bros." creator revealed some of his more intimate thoughts on retirement during a recent episode of Harada's Bar, a talk show hosted by "Tekken" director Katsuhiro Harada.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is planning to “work as long as I can”

Katsuhiro Harada, the producer of Tekken and the general manager from Bandai Namco, has had the chance to interview and discuss video games with the exceptionally hard working Smash Bros creator, Masahiro Sakurai. The topic for the recent video is about retirement as both Katsuhiro Harada and Masahiro Sakurai are 51 years of age, with the general population of Japan retiring at 65 (soon to be 70). Mr. Sakurai says in the interview that he is planning to work as long as he possibly can to satisfy himself and the fans.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai Shares Some Good News for Nintendo Fans

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director shared some good news for Nintendo fans during a recent interview, which is that he currently has no plans of retiring. In fact, it sounds like he's not thinking of retiring anytime soon. The creator and long-running creative director of Super Smash Bros, Sakurai is 51 years old, which is right about the age many start thinking about retirement. And it's been well-documented how much game development has taken a toll on Sakurai. Back in 2019, he revealed he was on IV drips at one point during Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's development. Knowing this context, you wouldn't blame Sakurai for hanging up the boots early or at least transitioning to something far less stressful. Again though, it doesn't sound like this is on Sakurai's mind. While Sakurai quickly admits game development is a very hard job, he's not ready to call it quits, especially when he's still in demand, which he is. While the Super Smash Bros. series could and will eventually live on without Sakurai, it's nonetheless difficult to imagine.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

No More Heroes 3 spirit event begins 27th August in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

On 3rd October of last year, the Mr. Sakurai Presents “Steve & Alex” presentation broke a lot of hopeful hearts when Travis Touchdown from the No More Heroes series was revealed as a Mii costume for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Luckily for fans, it seems as though Nintendo isn’t finished with representation, as a Spirit Board event based on No More Heroes 3 has been announced for 27th August, the same day as the launch of the anticipated threequel. Three spirits will be included in the five day long in-game event; Jess Baptiste VI, Full Armor Travis, and of course, Travis Touchdown.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

After 13 Years, Credits Reached in Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s Ocarina of Time Demo

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been one of the most prolific games in the speedrunning community since its release in 1998. Few titles have seen the techniques and strategies employed to achieve maximum efficiency evolve so dramatically. While Ocarina of Time‘s Any% category has been at the forefront of speedrunning conversations for decades, a more niche accomplishment has recently come to light. Speedrunner Savestate has reached the credits of the Ocarina of Time demo included with Super Smash Bros. Brawl, the first recorded instance of this feat since the fighting game’s release 13 years ago.
Video GamesCanyon News

NES Chronicles ‘Super Mario Bros.’

UNITED STATES—America it was the video game that changed the world of video games as we know it. It was released in 1985, it was the game that came with the Nintendo gaming system. It is the classic and fan favorite till this day, “Super Mario Bros.” Now, I know what some of you might be thinking, why would you wait till now to discuss this iconic game? Well, sometimes you need to save the best for last people and this game is indeed top tier in my opinion.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Rumor: Super Mario Bros. movie directors may have been revealed by employee’s LinkedIn page

With an expected release date of September 2022, Nintendo fans have been wondering how Nintendo and Illumination’s Super Mario movie is progressing. So, it’s not surprising to find fans searching through LinkedIn profiles to map out a production timeline. Nintendo has been tight-lipped about the project and the biggest piece of news concerning the movie slipped out in a podcast earlier this month. If comedian Sebastian Maniscalco randomly mentions he’s recording lines for Foreman Spike for the project, it’s not a wild theory that there could be other details hidden in plain sight. That’s why a “new discovery” is making the rounds today — and it names the film’s supposed directors.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Riptide Super Smash Bros. Project+ Tournaments Canceled

The Riptide Super Smash Bros. Project + tournaments have been canceled, putting a serious damper on an upcoming gaming convention that is only two weeks away. Riptide is a 3-day gaming tournament and convention held in Sandusky, Ohio. Aside from popular titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the tournament will also feature Super Smash Bros. Melee, Splatoon 2, and Rivals of Aether. Project+ was also going to be part of the lineup, but that's all changed as of today.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Quantaar Is A Smash Bros-Like VR Fighter, Pre-Alpha This Weekend

There’s a chance to play Smash Bros-like VR fighter, Quantaar, this weekend. The third-person fighting game from Pumpkin VR will be getting a pre-alpha testing period starting on Saturday, August 28. You can sign up to take part on the game’s official Discord channel. In Quantaar, players assume the role...
Video GamesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Super Mario Games Of All Time

Since his introduction in the early 80s, Super Mario has gone on to become one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, with new games still being released today. The series as a whole is one of the best-selling of all time and its impact will forever be felt in the gaming industry. Here are the top 10 best Super Mario games of all time.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Smash Bros. Ultimate to host new stamina tournament

Nintendo has revealed the latest weekly event coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate and it’s all about the art of stamina battle. This time around, they are hosting the 51st tourney, “True Grit Triumphs”. It begins on September 3. This event uses a stamina mode ruleset and will be available...

