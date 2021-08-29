Cancel
The Offspring rework “Gone Away” as a haunting piano ballad.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Gone Away” from The Offspring is a song of loss, grief….one that could have been a ballad rather than the version that made it onto Ixnay On The Hombre. But over the years, Dexter Holland has been taking to sitting in front of a piano and doing it in just that manner during live shows. A stripped-down, string & keys recording of the song made it on to the new album Let The Bad Times Roll….which you can check out below.

