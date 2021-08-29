The Offspring rework “Gone Away” as a haunting piano ballad.

I still remember taking a family trip as a child, my Game Boy on the seat next to me, listening to Marin sing the “Ballad of the Wind Fish” like it was my own personal soundtrack. Nintendo has always had special music in their games, and The Legend of Zelda is certainly no exception. For gamers that grew up in my generation (and even for those who didn’t), the music from The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening holds a special place in our collective hearts. Outside of “Tal Tal Heights,” the “Ballad of the Wind Fish” is the most iconic track in the game. Fans of the game and its music will certainly appreciate this lyric cover from Michelle Heafy and Josiah Everhart.