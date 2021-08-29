Cancel
Report: Ravens Lose RB J.K. Dobbins For 2021 Season To Torn ACL

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens won’t have second year running back J.K. Dobbins in 2021 as the former second round draft pick out of Ohio State is out for the season after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the team’s Saturday night preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

