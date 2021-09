Directed by Jared Cohn, Lifetime‘s ‘Cheer For Your Life’ is a thriller movie that centers upon a young high school girl who enthusiastically joins the cheerleading team unbeknownst to horrors that are about to unfold. When the “Cheerleader Initiation Week” turns out to be humiliating instead of uplifting, the high schooler’s morale goes down. However, things take a much darker turn when one of the cheerleaders is found dead. Before the mystery behind the murder could be solved, the new cheerleader herself disappears. It marks the beginning of a race against time for her mother, who decides to take matters into her own hands.