Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to first of all applaud your willingness to speak out publicly regarding your concern for the public health of all Americans. I share that concern as well, but as you might guess have a very different opinion of what constitutes the reality of the situation. In your position as chairman of the Florida Democratic Party I would assume that you do extensive research before you make public statements to the press. That being said, I was very disappointed to read in your letter to the Village-News.com that you accused Governor DeSantis of in some way profiteering from the COVID vaccination process as in any debate facts and reason are preferred over simply stereotypes and anger. Please check your facts. According to the CDC (available on cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19) all vaccines are free to the public and covered by the government if not covered by private insurance.

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#The Village News#Covid#Cdc#Ap#Regeneron#The Federal Government#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida State850wftl.com

Florida parents sue Gov. DeSantis because he gave them an option

A judge in Tallahassee is expected to rule today on a lawsuit brought by parents challenging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ optional school mask mandate. DeSantis basically gave parents the option to make health decisions for their own children. However, many parents are concerned that no masks will lead to their children getting sick.
Florida Statewfla.com

EXPLAINER: The link between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Regeneron

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week, dozens of users on social media and several media outlets drew attention to the link between Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support for COVID-19 treatments from the company Regeneron and his top donor’s financial interest in the company. 8 On Your Side looked into the issue...
Fort Myers, FLGainesville.com

Ten words from Gov. Ron DeSantis have consumed my thoughts

Note to readers: Michael Edwards, now 58, was convicted in 1994 on non-violent drug offenses in Fort Myers after selling cocaine to an ex-girlfriend turned informant. He was sentenced to 60 years as a habitual drug offender. His current release date is Sept. 5, 2039. On Oct. 12, 1993, I...
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Gov. DeSantis needs to declare a state of emergency

As Florida is experiencing one of the worst peaks in COVID-19 since the pandemic began, it is time Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency. Not doing so denies our state federal funds and assistance. Our medical professionals need more than banners proclaiming them heroes. Least of all, the medical...
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

More Florida School Districts Defying Gov. Ron DeSantis On Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – At least 10 school boards making up some of the largest districts in Florida are now defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s attempt to ban local mandates on masks in schools. The Orange County board also said they want to challenge the legality of a Florida Department of Health rule enforcing the ban. Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told the superintendent on...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Judge To Rule On Mask Mandate Lawsuit Involving Gov. Ron DeSantis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis took part in a hearing in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon regarding the mask mandates being set in school districts across the state. The hearing comes after several school districts, including Broward and Miami-Dade, implemented mask mandates for the new school year, going against the governor’s executive order. Michael Abel, an attorney representing the state, contended that the governor and top education officials took into account the risks associated with the delta variant in crafting the executive order. DeSantis’ order resulted in a state health department rule that requires parents to be allowed to opt-out of mask requirements. “The...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

My grandkids understand masks better than Gov. DeSantis | Column

It was a face-off, and I was outnumbered: seven little kids, splashing and chattering, one granddad, slathered with sunscreen. I was lifeguarding my two granddaughters while they cooled off from the suffocating heat. Poolside at an apartment building in south Tampa. The dog days of August, 90 degrees. Five of their friends, ages five to eight, had joined them at the shallow end. The splashing armada had formed, and grown. The sounds of chatter were loud, the waters stirred by cannonball mini-plunges.
ScienceFlorida Times-Union

Guest Column: Gov. Ron DeSantis is handcuffing educators and endangering lives

Florida is in a state of emergency. The most recent data show that Florida’s COVID infection rates have surpassed what they had been at the height of the pandemic last year. Our hospitals are at or above capacity and emergency room physicians are warning that the problem will grow significantly worse. And this time around, our citizens are suffering from an even more virulent strain of the virus. To be clear, a wealth of data shows that the Delta variant is far more contagious than the earlier variant and that it can be transmitted both by the vaccinated and the unvaccinated alike. In addition, it is also clear from scientific data that there are serious long-term effects from COVID infections for a significant number of people and especially for the children who contract the virus. Yet while real people are getting very sick, suffering from ongoing effects of the disease, and dying, our state government has callously chosen to pretend that this crisis is fabricated and exaggerated. They have mandated—and in some cases codified into law—regressive policies that allow the virus to flourish and that put our citizens in danger. Nowhere is this more true than in the realm of public education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy