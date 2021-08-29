Cancel
DVD REVIEW: 'Spirit Untamed' doesn't leap the levels of the original

By Bruce Miller
Sioux City Journal
Cover picture for the articleBack when DreamWorks was trying to nudge Disney, it put out an artistically lush film about a wild mustang, “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.”. Now, nearly 20 years later, it’s back with a sequel that doesn’t look anything like that original. “Spirit Untamed” still features a feisty horse but this time out he’s the friend of a big-eyed girl named Lucky (Isabela Merced) who has been sent to spend the summer with her father in the frontier town, Miradero.

