Cowboys Offer Support To Saints, Gulf Coast
ARLINGTON, Texas – No reminder is necessary about the dire events unfolding on the Gulf Coast, but the Cowboys have a prescient one inside their building. With Hurricane Ida making landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm on Sunday morning, the New Orleans Saints have relocated to the Dallas area to continue their preparations for the regular season. With his own team wrapping up the preseason against Jacksonville on Sunday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones offered his support to them and to the region.www.dallascowboys.com
