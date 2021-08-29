Cancel
The Curious Decision on What do the Browns do with Malik McDowell

By Fred Greetham
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have some tough roster decisions to make in the next couple of days and one of them is what to do with defensive tackle Malik McDowell. The former Michigan State star is trying to dust off the rust after not playing in four seasons. Last week against the Giants, McDowell was on the field for the first time at the NFL level, despite being a high second-round draft choice (35th overall) of the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

As Malik McDowell sat in a jail cell for 11 months in 2019, he wondered whether he'd ever have a chance to play football again. McDowell, a 2017 second-round pick drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, was two years removed from being on a football field. His life had spiraled into a pit of bad habits and crime shortly after he accomplished his NFL dream, and he was struggling to find a way out.

