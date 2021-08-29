The Curious Decision on What do the Browns do with Malik McDowell

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have some tough roster decisions to make in the next couple of days and one of them is what to do with defensive tackle Malik McDowell. The former Michigan State star is trying to dust off the rust after not playing in four seasons. Last week against the Giants, McDowell was on the field for the first time at the NFL level, despite being a high second-round draft choice (35th overall) of the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft.