Amarillo City Council votes to repeal certificates of obligation-centered resolution
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council voted to repeal a resolution, ultimately withdrawing the notice of intent to issue certificates of obligation for a move of City Hall to the historic Amarillo Hardware building, located at various properties on South Johnson and South Grant streets. Tuesday’s vote was 4-1, with place one councilmember Cole Stanley voting against the measure.www.amarillo.com
Comments / 0