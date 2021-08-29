Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Council votes to repeal certificates of obligation-centered resolution

Amarillo Globe-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Tuesday’s meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council voted to repeal a resolution, ultimately withdrawing the notice of intent to issue certificates of obligation for a move of City Hall to the historic Amarillo Hardware building, located at various properties on South Johnson and South Grant streets. Tuesday’s vote was 4-1, with place one councilmember Cole Stanley voting against the measure.

