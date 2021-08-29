Bayswater Books Is An Enormous Bookstore In New Hampshire That Will Be Your New Favorite Destination

To a book-lover there’s no better feeling than getting lost in the aisles of a great bookstore. Many of us can spend hours browsing titles we know and those that are new to us. Whether it’s discovering new authors or revisiting the ones we grew up with, a good book store offers the type of comfort that can’t be found anywhere else. If you’re a part of this group, we recommend stopping by this shop in Center Harbor.

Bayswater Books in Center Harbor is a must-visit if you're a reader who gets lost in a new book that way a hiker might get lost on a trail in a Maine fog!

When you first arrive you'll be met with their huge collection of used books. Each is offered at a great price, so don't date miss the chance to browse these.

After you've grabbed a few titles here head inside for new releases. The books here are all over the place and arranged for easy shopping.

The staff is knowledgeable and helpful, which means you can wander in without a plan and be sure that someone will help you leave with something you love.

During the holidays, this place is especially festive.

And you won't want to miss their annual Christmas reading that takes place in front of a packed crowd most years!

In addition to books, this is a great place for gifts. Stop in for a gift for a friend or even yourself, then spend the rest of the day browsing though the aisles for the perfect read.

Bayswater Books is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’re closed on Monday. You can learn more about them and shop their inventory online by visiting their website. You an also follow them on Facebook. The store can be reached on 603-253-8858.

