Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Greenwood’s goals well timed before Ronaldo’s United return

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Mason Greenwood is making sure Manchester United doesn’t neglect his scoring prowess when Cristiano Ronaldo returns. The 19-year-old striker has now scored in all three matches for United at the start of the season. The latest goal ensured an underwhelming United performance at Wolverhampton still ended in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. It was set up by Raphaël Varane on the defender’s debut for United. United moved onto seven points. The only team with a perfect record after three games is Tottenham which beat Watford 1-0 through Son Heung-min’s goal. Burnley collected its first point by drawing 1-1 with Leeds.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mason Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Ap#Wolverhampton#Tottenham#Watford 1 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Man United and Juventus have reached an agreement for Ronaldo’s return.

Man United and Juventus have reached an agreement for Ronaldo’s return. After Manchester United revealed on Friday that they had reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star said he accomplished “amazing things” at Juventus. Between 2003 and 2009, the 36-year-old made his reputation on the international stage...
Premier LeaguetheScore

Best reaction to Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is back. Fans, players, and journalists all shared their shock, dismay, and excitement as Ronaldo secured his return to Manchester United on Friday. The deal materialized just a day after Manchester City emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 36-year-old, who risked angering United's entire fan base had he accepted a transfer to their rivals.
Premier LeagueAOL Corp

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United is a done deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially heading back to Manchester United after a staggering 24 hours of twists and turns in an unparalleled transfer saga. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," the club said in a statement shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Friday.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'have no plans to sell Edinson Cavani' before the end of the transfer window despite Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford

Manchester United will keep Edinson Cavani despite re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. United have agreed a deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus, with the Portuguese star set to lead the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. However, United have no intention of selling Cavani before the transfer window closes, as reported by...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Ronaldo's return changes it all for Solskjaer's United project

Perhaps the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho changed it but, ultimately, the return of Cristiano Ronaldo has: the expectations on Manchester United’s season have increased markedly. There is a buzz around the fanbase after three big signings but it does increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get it right.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United: Why Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival causes a headache for Mason Greenwood

He may wear the No 11 but undoubtedly Mason Greenwood's future is as a No 9. The only question is: should it be right now for Manchester United?. The shock re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo means United now have one of the greatest goalscorers in history in their ranks once again, and at the age of 36 he is no longer able to pound up and down the wing so must start as a striker.
Premier LeagueESPN

James' harsh handball at Liverpool-Chelsea, Messi's PSG debut, Man United poor before Ronaldo's return

This weekend saw Lionel Messi play for a new club (weird), Manchester United flatter to deceive (not weird), Juventus struggle without the United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo (not his fault) and Arsenal learn more humbling lessons, this time against Manchester City. (We expected that, right?) There were big wins for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan, a big controversy at Liverpool vs. Chelsea, and a ton of fun from an unlikely source: Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham still hopeful they CAN strike another loan deal for Man United's Jesse Lingard before TOMORROW'S deadline with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival threatening his game time

West Ham remain hopeful they could still strike another deal with Manchester United for Jesse Lingard after fresh discussions on Sunday evening. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford has put extra pressure on places at United and Lingard recognises opportunities of regular game time will be limited. West Ham are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer deadline day: Chelsea seal Saul Niguez loan as Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo return

Transfer deadline day saw Manchester Unitedofficially announce the return of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, while a number of other moves involving Premier League clubs were confirmed.Portugal captain Ronaldo passed a medical to ensure the completion of his transfer to Old Trafford, which sees the 36-year-old join United on a two-year deal with the option to extend for another year. “Sir Alex [Ferguson], this one is for you,” the five-time Ballon D’Or winner wrote at the end of an emotional message to United fans.Ronaldo, who left United for Real Madrid in 2009, will not be able to share his wisdom with...
Premier Leaguebigrapidsnews.com

JUDD: Ronaldo's return to Manchester United a historic, unprecedented move

Sometimes life tends to come full circle, and the same can be said for the world of professional athletics — particularly the world’s most popular sport. When Cristiano Ronaldo was 18 years old and lacing up his boots for Sporting CP of his native Portugal, his squad played a preseason friendly match against Manchester United in front of 70,000 fans at Old Trafford.
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Woodward, Ronaldo, Olmo, Bissouma, Odegaard

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will be Manchester United's top target next summer despite the arrival of 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. (ESPN) Outgoing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward "played a key role" in the acquisition of Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News) Barcelona will...
WorldBleacher Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Men's International Goal Scorer with 110th Goal

Add another accomplishment to Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career. The Portugal forward became the all-time leading goal scorer in men's international history with an 89th-minute goal against Ireland on Wednesday during a World Cup qualifier, scoring his 110th international tally to surpass Iran's Ali Daei:. CRISTIANO RONALDO IS NOW THE MEN'S...

Comments / 0

Community Policy