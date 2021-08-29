Greenwood’s goals well timed before Ronaldo’s United return

He may wear the No 11 but undoubtedly Mason Greenwood's future is as a No 9. The only question is: should it be right now for Manchester United?. The shock re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo means United now have one of the greatest goalscorers in history in their ranks once again, and at the age of 36 he is no longer able to pound up and down the wing so must start as a striker.