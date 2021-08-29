“Carry the Torch of Freedom”
Despite cloudy skies at first, the sun rose high overhead Saturday morning in time for the most recent installment of the Hometown Hero Banner Program. Since 2008, over 2,500 banners have graced the poles around downtown Lock Haven and the nearby river walk. Pictures of faces of individuals representing all walks of life, all eras of our nation’s history, and all conflicts domestic and abroad emerged from people’s attics, shoeboxes, and albums.therecord-online.com
