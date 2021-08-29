Cancel
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Sunday from Levi’s Stadium.

The Raiders come into this game with a 2-0 record so far after knocking off the Chargers and the Seahawks as they go for their third straight win. As for the 49ers, they are coming off a win over the Chargers as we got to see more of their draft pick Trey Lance and we should see some more of him this afternoon.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to stream the NFL action today.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • When: Sunday, August 29
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers (-5.5)

O/U: 35.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

