WeAreSC and USC Scoop to merge, join On3 network

Welcome to WeAreSC.

As USC enters the 2021 season, we have a big announcement.

WeAreSC and USCScoop have merged. Scott Schrader, Erik McKinney and the staffs at both sites are joining up to bring you the best in Trojan team and recruiting coverage.

WeAreSC.com joins the new On3 network, which was launched earlier this month by the former founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports. The site will be branded WeAreSC. All priory subscriptions and memberships to WeAreSC and USCScoop will be honored.

“I’m ready to take it to the next level,” dogged recruiting reporter Schrader said. “I will be traveling coast to coast to bring USC fans the recruiting coverage they will only get from us.”

McKinney will serve as the site’s lead team reporter and managing editor, the same role he held previously at WeAreSC. A graduate of USC, he has covered USC football since 2004, both from a team and recruiting perspective.

“I’m excited WeAreSC will add Scott Schrader, who is as good as it gets when it comes to covering USC recruiting,” McKinney said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to continue and grow the WeAreSC brand with an outstanding team and state-of-the-art network.”

The entire WeAreSC and USC Scoop staffs will continue to deliver in-depth analysis, informative commentary, feature stories, breaking news, practice reports, recruiting news, videos and podcasts, including pieces from Greg Katz, Marc Kulkin, Chris Arledge, Josh An, Kevin Bruce and Rich Ruben. In addition, WeAreSC and USC Scoop readers and communities will have access to an entire network dedicated to covering college football and recruiting at an elite level.

This will be a new phase for WeAreSC. We hope you come along for the ride.