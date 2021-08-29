The Bama On3 Show: Thoughts on Quandarrius Robinson
The Bama On3 Show, Episode 2 includes our thoughts on second-year outside linebacker Quandarrius Robinson being arrested early on Thursday morning.
- How does this affect Alabama vs. Miami?
- What does the rest of the OLB position look like?
- Show content plan for this upcoming week
- And more!
