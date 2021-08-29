The Bama On3 Show: Thoughts on Quandarrius Robinson

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for another deep dive into the recesses of my orange and green mind.... 1) It’s Bama week. Yeah, this is one that I keep going back and forth on in my mind. I keep thinking that, with how much talent this Miami offense has, that they can jump out to a quick lead and have a puncher’s chance of hanging on for a shocking win. Bama is returning only three starters on offense with a new starting QB. Then....I remember that it’s Nick Saban on the opposite sideline from Manny Diaz.