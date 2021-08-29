Cancel
The Bama On3 Show: Thoughts on Quandarrius Robinson

By Clint Lamb about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Photo created by On3

The Bama On3 Show, Episode 2 includes our thoughts on second-year outside linebacker Quandarrius Robinson being arrested early on Thursday morning.

  • How does this affect Alabama vs. Miami?
  • What does the rest of the OLB position look like?
  • Show content plan for this upcoming week
  • And more!

Apple: https://t.co/1Ydjwu9tCv?amp=1

Spotify: https://t.co/CDTqdoLiN2?amp=1

