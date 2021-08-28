Collins-Cominto AR FD Battled Woods Fire Across From Collins Store

Cleveland County Telephone/ARK-O is excited to announce that the community of Rison and Kingsland will be receiving fiber to the home. This comes by a grant that was awarded from the state of Arkansas to help bridge the digital divide. We want to thank the county court, public figures, school officials, and many members of the community that helped write letters and spoke with state elected officials. Thank you for your help and we are certain that this will be a boon to the community. We are excited to improve your broadband in those areas and look to work towards more fiber expansion in Cleveland County in the future. We don’t have details yet on timeline, but please like this page and we will keep you up to date on the projects.