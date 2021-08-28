Cancel
Monticello, AR

Collins-Cominto AR FD Battled Woods Fire Across From Collins Store

By Wesley Carnicle
South Ark Daily
 7 days ago
At 11:54 am Dermott Arkansas Fire Department was paged out to a woods fire on HWY 35 E actors from the Collins Store heading towards Monticello. At 11:57 am Collins – Cominto AR FD was paged out to the scene.

