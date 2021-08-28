An Evening with Yacht Rock Revue – CANCELLED
Code-R Productions and Zero Mile present An Evening with Yacht Rock Revue. Tickets available Friday, June 25 at 10am CT at: www.axs.com/artists/949711/yacht-rock-revue-tickets. The music you listen to at the dentist’s office while getting your teeth cleaned. We are single-handedly responsible for the reunion of 6 out of 7 members of the band Starbuck. The Yacht Rock Revue™ is the Greatest Show on Surf and the finest tribute to ‘70s light rock to ever perform anywhere. Ever.bhamnow.com
