Agricultural attractions at State Fair of Virginia will inform, engage
As Virginia's first and third largest private industries, agriculture and forestry will be celebrated throughout the 10 days of the State Fair. Live animal exhibits and competitions, culinary and creative arts contests, and interactive agricultural displays will offer an immersive and educational experience for fairgoers of all ages. The fair will be held Sept. 24 through Oct 3 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
