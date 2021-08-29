Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Agricultural attractions at State Fair of Virginia will inform, engage

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As Virginia’s first and third largest private industries, agriculture and forestry will be celebrated throughout the 10 days of the State Fair. Live animal exhibits and competitions, culinary and creative arts contests, and interactive agricultural displays will offer an immersive and educational experience for fairgoers of all ages. The fair will be held Sept. 24 through Oct 3 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bureau#Birds#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#The Sale Of Champions#Agriscience#Farm Product Kiosk#Glass Blower#Statefairva Org#Roughstock Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.

Comments / 0

Community Policy