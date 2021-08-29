Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials face a tall order to get all Missouri nursing home workers vaccinated because fewer than half of them have received the shots. By that metric, Missouri’s 48% ranks third-lowest in the nation, trailed only by Florida and Louisiana, both at 47%. Hawaii leads the states, at 89%. But at the same time, some 82% of Missouri’s nursing home residents have been vaccinated, which is just behind the national average of 83%. Joseph Shafer is the chief operating officer for Prime Healthcare Management, which operates seven nursing homes across outstate Missouri said he’s already had several employees quit over the vaccine mandate the Biden administration announced for nursing home workers.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
Louisiana, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Louisiana, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Missouri StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Missouri

Missouri's geography varies, ranging from the Ozark Mountains to the Missouri River and the Northern Plains. Residents of Missouri live near the middle of the country. Food processing, aerospace, transportation equipment, and beer making are among the state's major industries. If you live in Missouri comfortably, the chances are that you will be able to afford it. According to the 2010 Census, Missouri is among the cheapest states due to its median home price of $138,400. Additionally, the state's transportation and grocery costs are lower than the national average. There are cheaper places to live in Missouri than in many other states, and these are the 5 most affordable places to live there, according to HomeSnacks.
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Missouri ends existing ‘State of Emergency’ after 18-months; enacts new executive order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri has been under a “State of Emergency” since March 13, 2020. Governor Mike Parson has just terminated the original executive order. The governor has enacted a new executive order that, “Represents a more targeted State of Emergency declaration that acknowledges the continued needs of Missouri’s health care system. While Missouri’s economy has improved, the health care system is still experiencing strain due to current staffing shortages being exacerbated by COVID-19.”
Saint Louis, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis, Jackson County extend mask mandates; state lags in nursing home staff vaccination rate

As the delta variant continues to ravage parts of the state, Jackson County and the city of St. Louis have moved to extend mask mandates — covering sizable swaths of Missouri’s two largest metro areas. Those decisions come amid pushback to mask mandates in schools and businesses. In Kansas City’s Northland, a new group formed by parents is suing several school districts and municipalities for their mask orders. Controversy is in the air elsewhere in Kansas City, too. A bid put together by a number of high-profile local businesses to provide food and drinks at the new Kansas City International Airport has been eliminated from contention for the contract. The city has selected a winner, but it has yet to disclose additional information, causing some to call for more transparency around the process. And, as more health care systems across the state move to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Missouri still ranks near the bottom of states for vaccination rates in nursing homes. With only 48% of employees vaccinated, Missouri has the third-worst rate in the nation, prompting worry among nursing home residents.
Missouri Statearcamax.com

Missouri nursing homes struggle to boost dismal staff vaccination rates, fear new federal mandate will cause exodus

ST. LOUIS — Most of the residents of Crestwood Health Care Center, a nursing home near Florissant, are fully vaccinated. Most of the staff isn't. With just 10% of its 93 health care workers receiving the shot as of early August, the north St. Louis County facility had one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the state. But the facility isn't alone: Missouri is nearly last in the nation for vaccination rates among nursing home employees.
Ohio StateSandusky Register

Ohio nursing home employees face vaccinations

SANDUSKY — The new Biden administration policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all nursing home employees could have an impact on Ohio, which has lagged nationally in getting such workers vaccinated. President Joe Biden announced last week everyone working at a nursing home serving Medicaid or Medicare patients will be required...
KTUL

Nursing home group against vaccine requirement, less than half of workers vaccinated

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A group that represents nursing homes in Oklahoma is pushing back against President Biden's announcement that nursing homes receiving Medicare or Medicaid funding will have to require employees to get vaccinated. Care Providers Oklahoma says nursing homes are already facing a staff shortage and requiring...
krcgtv.com

MU study saves Missouri nursing homes $32 million

COLUMBIA — A University of Missouri study examined how nursing homes could keep residents out of hospitals using specially trained nurses. The study showed registered nurses who had the training to spot illnesses early could help nursing home administrators keep their residents out of the hospital. New data showed early detection helped prevent declining health.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Nursing home vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On the heels of the White House announcing it may block federal funding to nursing homes with staff members who haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19, some advocates worry the plan could backfire. https://nbc4i.co/3DcmZ2O.

Comments / 0

Community Policy