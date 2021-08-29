Cancel
Afghans killed outside airport were seeking new lives abroad

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Several young people who dreamed of a better life outside of Afghanistan are among the 169 Afghans killed in Thursday’s devastating attack outside Kabul airport. Some feared the Taliban would bring a harsh version of Islamic rule in which women would largely be confined to their homes. Afghans who had worked with the U.S. and its allies feared revenge attacks despite assurances from top Taliban leaders. Others simply dreamed of a better life. They thought if they waited long enough, endured the crowds and the warning shots, the summer heat and the stench of the canal, they would eventually get a seat on a flight to America or somewhere else.

WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Afghan media brace for what’s next under Taliban rule

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The treatment of the media and women are key clues to how the Taliban will govern Afghanistan. The group has held press briefings and allowed the media to operate, but there are reports it has targeted some local journalists. Taliban officials have also issued ominous directives that media not contradict Islamic laws or harm the national interest. Afghanistan’s most popular private TV network has voluntarily replaced its risque Turkish soap operas and music shows with tamer programs. Still, independent Afghan news stations are keeping female presenters on the air and testing the limits of press freedoms under the Taliban.
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

Afghan Refugees In Qatar Limbo Yearn For New Lives Abroad

The Taliban's lightning takeover of Afghanistan forced Hariss to bring forward his escape plan, only to find himself stranded on a Qatari airbase packed with evacuees yearning for new lives in the US. US officials confirmed evacuation operations from Afghanistan stalled for several hours on Friday because the receiving base...
Advocacyabc17news.com

Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan is urging the international community to adopt a three-pronged approach to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Pakistan’s U.N. ambassador Munir Akram called for quick aid delivery to 14 million people facing a hunger crisis, an inclusive government, and work with the Taliban to attack all terrorist groups in the country. He told AP on Thursday that Pakistan has been in contact with regional countries and the broader global community on working together on the three priorities. He said humanitarian help must be the top priority and called it “very unhelpful” for Afghanistan’s assets to have been frozen.
Militaryabc17news.com

Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles near capital

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles as they approached the capital Damascus, saying it had countered an “aggression” from its longtime adversary with its own air defenses. State news agency SANA said Syria shot down most of the missiles, which were launched from the area southeast of neighboring Lebanon and targeted areas near Damascus on Friday. It provided no further details, and Israel, which rarely speaks of its military operations in the war-ravaged country, did not acknowledge that they carried out any airstrikes.

