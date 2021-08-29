Cancel
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins reportedly out for 2021 season with torn ACL

By Kevin Oestreicher
The Baltimore Ravens were hoping for good news after seeing second-year running back J.K. Dobbins go down with a serious looking injury in the team’s 37-3 preseason victory over the Washington Football Team. He was hit after catching a screen pass and ended up falling to the ground and clutching at his knee, which is always a cause for major concern.

After initial fears indicated that a season-ending injury was on the table, it was reported on Sunday afternoon that Dobbins will in fact miss the entirety of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, which is a massive blow to Baltimore’s offense.

Dobbins was expected to be a massive part of what the Ravens were going to do on offense during 2021. He was one of the breakout candidates throughout the entire NFL, but now he’ll have to wait until 2022 to make his impact felt on the field again.

In Dobbins’ absence, Gus Edwards will be expected to step up, as will others such as Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary, and even Justice Hill. The team could also look to bring in a player from outside the organization such as Todd Gurley or Le’Veon Bell.

