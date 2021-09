In what can only be called a surprise, today, the owners of Westside Diner announced on their Facebook page that they are going to close their doors for good on Sunday at 2:00 PM EST. It looks like they are heading into retirement. The restaurant has been in business for seven years and anyone who has driven outside of Danville, Virginia and down 58 west past Meadowview Drive has seen how packed it gets during its business hours. Specials, such as Wednesday night chicken livers, and fellowship have kept it that way. There is no doubt that patrons will want to stop by in the next few days to say their thanks and good wishes to the owners.