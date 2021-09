For many of us, leaded gasoline is a relic of a long-ago motoring past that never touched our driving experience. In 1996, leaded gasoline was banned in the U.S. and many other countries. However, some poorer countries have been forced to hang on to leaded gasoline for a while longer. Now that Algeria – the last nation using the stuff – has run out, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) announced that the extra-nasty fuel has now been universally outlawed.