The sun and heat were present once again in Champaign, but this time at Demirjian Park. Illinois and Butler fought a tough match with the Bulldogs going home with a 3-1 win. “It was disappointing,” said head coach Janet Rayfield. “Certainly a disappointing result and credit to Butler, they came in and had the energy that you need to go on the road and we didn’t just not match that energy you know we have to come out with an energy of our own. I thought we got beat to balls today.”