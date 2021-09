(CBS4) – As more and more people move to Colorado, rescue crews are seeing their calls increase in the high country. To help, Alpine Rescue Team will be training a new prospective member class beginning in December 2021. This several month training process will prepare individuals with the various skills and knowledge necessary to safely participate in searches and rescues within the counties they will serve: Jefferson, Gilpin and Clear Creek. (credit: CBS) “We’re looking for people that are willing to be trained for all the skills that they need. They love being in the mountains, they want to help other people,...