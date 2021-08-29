Howard County continues to lead the state with 82.5% of residents age 12+ fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Posted by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on August 29th:. According to the Maryland Department of Health, 87.8% of Howard County residents 12+ have received at least one dose and 82.5% are fully vaccinated. While Howard County continues to lead the state in our vaccination rates, case rates have increased since the end of July and the vast majority of new cases are among unvaccinated persons.scotteblog.com
