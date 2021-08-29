Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Drivers Blame Denver Roads for Long Commutes

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you commute for well over an hour — each way — for a job in the Denver area?. According to a new study, there are approximately 4.6 million workers in the United States whose commutes last ninety minutes or more each way. And Denver is among the national leaders.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuters#Commutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Trafficrockydailynews.com

Denver Super Commuters Traffic Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge to…. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Motorcycle passenger killed, driver injured in Denver hit-and-run crash

Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred early Sunday morning. The driver of the vehicle took off after the crash. It happened on East Evans Avenue at South Williams Street, about a block west of the University of Denver campus,...
Green Bay, WIseehafernews.com

Two Crashes on I-43 in Brown County Blamed on Wrong Way Driver

An elderly man is being blamed for two crashes that occurred on I-43 in the Green Bay area yesterday afternoon. The man had reportedly was driving south in the northbound lanes near the flyover ramps, and had sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, narrowly avoiding a head-on crash. A second crash occurred...
Cedar City, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Cedar City Police say driver distraction possibly to blame in 3-vehicle collision

CEDAR CITY — Police say a possibly distracted teenage driver lost control of her car and sideswiped two other vehicles on Main Street in Cedar City Wednesday afternoon. The incident, which occurred shortly after noon near the Tagg-N-Go car wash at 1160 S. Main, involved a light blue Ford Crown Victoria sedan, a silver Toyota Corolla passenger car and a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Virginia StateBusiness Insider

A restaurant manager in Northern Virginia was so desperate for staff that she hired people with bad attitudes who scared off customers, a report says

A restaurant consultant told AP she's had to hire people with bad attitudes to fill job vacancies. But rude staff members scared away customers, the consultant said. US restaurants are going to extreme lengths to fill vacancies amid a hospitality worker shortage. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Why Aren’t The Shuttle Lots Open At Denver International Airport? Blame It On Staffing Challenges

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots at Denver International Airport have been closed for over a year, and airport officials say the reason they haven’t reopened as more people have been flying again is due to “staffing challenges.” (credit: CBS) They posted a message on Facebook on Monday imploring people looking for work to consider driving their shuttles or being part of the support staff. It stated: “Our contractor ABM is looking for CDL drivers to join their team. Class A or B CDL license with P2 endorsement required. Starting pay is $18 – $20 per hour (depending on shift).” The airport is hoping to open at least the Pikes Peak shuttle lot before Thanksgiving but it will be “dependent on staffing.” (credit: CBS) The East and West Economy lots at the airport were also shut down for part of 2020 and 2021 but they reopened in the spring. Anyone who is interested in applying for the job can go to www.abm.com/careers and search Driver. RELATED: School Bus Driver Shortage In Jeffco Public Schools So Dire, Other Staff, Managers Driving Buses, Working 14-Hour Days
Hazleton, IACedar Valley Daily Times

COVID-19 and the long road to recovery

“Don’t you think I should call the doctor?” Jerry Soper asked his partner of 12 years Deb Gruver. It was Sunday evening, Dec. 13, 2020, in their home in Hazleton, and Deb had been really sick for several days, barely able to get around and now, in bed the entire weekend.
TrafficInside Nova

Despite COVID, region still has large share of long-haul commuters

The Washington region has the fourth largest total number of “super-commuters” in the nation, and the sixth highest by percentage, according to new data, and analysts suggest revised work habits owing to the pandemic may not alter that too much. A total of 226,000 D.C.-region residents, or about 4.7 percent...
Denver, COKDVR.com

Denver police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run with motorcycle

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed with a motorcycle early Sunday morning, killing a passenger on the motorcycle. Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the crash at East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street, where an adult female was pronounced deceased and the adult male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Denver Event Wednesday Night Will Commemorate 20 Year Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is coming up in less than 2 weeks, and one of Colorado’s largest remembrance ceremonies will happen on Wednesday night. The ceremony will take place at Empower Field at Mile High and will include Colorado’s governor and two U.S. senators. The event will also include a presentation by Denver Broncos legends John Elway and Peyton Manning.
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

Fidelity Investments to add 500 employees in Colorado

The company, which has a regional center in Greenwood Village, has announced nearly 1,400 new positions in the state over the last two years. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
Public Safetyrockydailynews.com

DA files charges against 5 in deadly Denver crime spree

DENVER (KDVR) — As more and more students are being required to wear face coverings to school, many parents are wondering if masks are effective and which ones work the best. Recent research from the University of Waterloo shows that cloth masks only filter 10% of aerosols, while the surgical...
Businessrockydailynews.com

Background-check tech company to grow Denver presence after $250M raise

Two years after it opened a Denver office, a Bay Area-based background-check technology company is set to grow its local presence with a $250 million Series E. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy