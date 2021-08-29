Drivers Blame Denver Roads for Long Commutes

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots at Denver International Airport have been closed for over a year, and airport officials say the reason they haven’t reopened as more people have been flying again is due to “staffing challenges.” (credit: CBS) They posted a message on Facebook on Monday imploring people looking for work to consider driving their shuttles or being part of the support staff. It stated: “Our contractor ABM is looking for CDL drivers to join their team. Class A or B CDL license with P2 endorsement required. Starting pay is $18 – $20 per hour (depending on shift).” The airport is hoping to open at least the Pikes Peak shuttle lot before Thanksgiving but it will be “dependent on staffing.” (credit: CBS) The East and West Economy lots at the airport were also shut down for part of 2020 and 2021 but they reopened in the spring. Anyone who is interested in applying for the job can go to www.abm.com/careers and search Driver. RELATED: School Bus Driver Shortage In Jeffco Public Schools So Dire, Other Staff, Managers Driving Buses, Working 14-Hour Days