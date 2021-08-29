What Ty’Son Williams brings to the Ravens in J.K. Dobbins’ absence

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly doing well receiving out of the backfield. Dobbins has been noted as making notable catches two days in a row at training camp, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. He made a one-handed grab on Monday, and on Tuesday, he followed it up with a great connection with Lamar Jackson on a wheel route. Dobbins' lack of targets has scared some off his ADP in PPR formats, but if he can become a weapon as a pass-catcher, that would greatly increase his fantasy value.