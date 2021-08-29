Cancel
What Ty’Son Williams brings to the Ravens in J.K. Dobbins’ absence

By Jake Louque
baltimorebeatdown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, you’ve heard the news: Ravens’ running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL. It’s a devastating blow for Dobbins, who was hoping to parlay an immensely promising 2020 rookie year into a breakout 2021 campaign that would announce him as one of the best running backs in the NFL. That went out the window on Saturday night after he left the field on a cart following an ugly collision between him and a few Washington defenders.

