Environment

First Alert Weather: significant impacts from Ida Monday

By Peyton Garrison
WLBT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida made landfall around noon today in southern Louisiana with 150mph sustained winds as a category 4. It will track toward us overnight tonight. Rain showers are possible this evening with steady, heavy rain and gusty winds overnight into Monday. Rainfall of several inches with winds up to 70mph are possible and tornadoes. Temperatures will stay in the 70s overnight and only rise to about 80 Monday. Ida will enter southwestern Mississippi as a category 1 hurricane overnight and move throughout the day northward across our area. It will weaken into a tropical storm. The worst weather will be found along the center track and all points eastward where 4 to 8 inches of rain are possible, with some locally heavier amounts. Expect better weather to return on Tuesday and for the rest of the week as seasonable temperatures return along with partly sunny skies and routine afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Centre and southeastern Clinton Counties through 345 PM EDT At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Milesburg, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lock Haven, Bellefonte, Lamar, Zion, Mill Hall, Avis, Dunnstown, Flemington, Castanea, Milesburg, Blanchard, McElhattan, Rebersburg, Madisonburg, Bald Eagle State Park, Mackeyville, Howard, Beech Creek, Loganton and Unionville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Jefferson County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Jefferson TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Coastal Jefferson County * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Jefferson County Emergency Management - http://www.jeffersoncountyfl.gov/p/county-departments/emergency-management
Wakulla County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Wakulla TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Saint Marks - Panacea * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Wakulla County Emergency Management - http://www.wcso.org/emergency-management
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga; Wilkes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany, central Wilkes, southeastern Watauga and southeastern Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 430 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maple Springs, or near Wilbar, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Laurel Springs Wilbar Deep Gap Mc Grady Glendale Springs and Mulberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Summer recap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Now that the summer season has rounded out, News10NBC First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld took a look at where the Rochester area stood this year in terms of temperatures as well as precipitation. The average temperature this summer was around 71.4 degrees. That’s tied with 2020,...

