Military

2 Pak Army soldiers killed in exchange of fire

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], August 29 (ANI): Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In a statement on Sunday, the Pak military's media wing "strongly" condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,...

#Pakistan Army#Babar Iftikhar#Khyber Pakhtunkhwa#Pak Army#Ani#Ispr#Pak Afghan
